Is Candace Owens Exploiting Charlie Kirk’s Death?

Sam Stein and Will Sommer unpack the fight over Charlie Kirk’s legacy: Candace Owens vs. Bill Ackman, Tucker Carlson weighing in, Marjorie Taylor Greene stoking antisemitism, and pastors using AI to project Kirk from beyond the grave.

