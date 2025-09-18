The Bulwark

Is Candace Owens Exploiting Charlie Kirk’s Death?

Sam Stein
Will Sommer
Sep 18, 2025
Sam Stein and Will Sommer unpack the fight over Charlie Kirk’s legacy: Candace Owens vs. Bill Ackman, Tucker Carlson weighing in, Marjorie Taylor Greene stoking antisemitism, and pastors using AI to project Kirk from beyond the grave.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

