Is 'Drive-Away Dolls' an Instant Cult Film?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Ted Gioia’s breakdown of how the culture has moved from art to entertainment, into a world of distraction, and is now veering toward addiction. (Or, how we moved from Kubrick and Coppola to TikTok and IG Stories in several easy steps.) Then they reviewed Drive-Away Dolls, the new lesbian neo-noir from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke. Is it an instant cult classic or something less impressive? Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on the Criterion Channel’s Razzies program. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
