Is James Fishback the Weirdest GOP Candidate Yet?

Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on the bizarre rise of James Fishback—the 30-year-old ex–hedge fund analyst who inflated his résumé, ran sock-puppet schemes, and is now throwing bombs in Florida’s GOP primary against Trump’s pick, Byron Donalds.



Be sure to read Will’s newsletter on Fishback: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/james-fishback-ambitious-duplicitous-semi-fictitious-florida-governor-candidate



