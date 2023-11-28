On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the removal of Melissa Barrera from the forthcoming Scream sequel in the wake of comments deemed antisemitic by the film’s producers. Then they review Ridley Scott’s epic, comic take on Napoleon, aptly titled Napoleon. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on great directors who do not consistently make great films. And if you enjoyed this episode please share it with a friend!
Is 'Napoleon' an Epic Wonder or Blunder?
Plus: Should the lead of 'Scream VII' have been fired for anti-Israel comments?
Nov 28, 2023
Audio
