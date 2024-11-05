Recently in The Bulwark:

IN HIS OCTOBER 27 RALLY in Madison Square Garden, former President Donald Trump cryptically alluded to a “secret” election-related plan with House Speaker Mike Johnson. “I think with our little secret we are gonna do really well with the House, our little secret is having a big impact, he and I have a little secret, we will tell you what it is when the race is over,” he said. Johnson didn’t deny that a secret scheme is in place. He even confirmed its existence, saying in a statement: “By definition, a secret is not to be shared—and I don’t intend to share this one.”

SONNY BUNCH AND PETER SUDERMAN: Election Night Drinks!

BACK IN 2020, I PUT TOGETHER an Election Night cocktail menu that was a hair above basic: classics like the martini and the Manhattan, but elevated slightly by superior ingredients. (Please, I’m begging you: Up your Vermouth game a little, folks! Even if you don’t want to step all the way up to the Carpano Antica, any decent liquor store has Dolin Rouge right there!) It was a fine list, but one minor issue with it was that they were all pretty strong drinks for a long night. Needless to say, tonight may well be another long night.

CATHY YOUNG: The Five Dumbest Closing Arguments for Trump

IN JUST A FEW HOURS, REPORTS of votes counts across the United States will start coming in. What better way to finish out this election season from hell than with a look at the worst late-in-the-game arguments for voting for Donald Trump, the 78-year-old sociopathic narcissist who has run a campaign marked by blatant racism and misogyny, publicly spouted violent fantasies about his political opponents, made proposals that would likely tank the economy, and—last but not least!—tried to overturn the last election he lost.

Happy Tuesday! Election day. See you guys tonight on the livestream.

When Kamala Harris wins… all Americans win. A closing note from Reagan, Bush, McCain & Romney Alumni for Harris, of which I am one.

Onion News Network… is back! And it’s still great.

St. Larry skips the choice… One wonders if he had more of a backbone, if it would have made a difference today. (Hogan is trailing Alsobrooks by 7+)

More insanity is coming… A man was arrested (without incident!) at the Capitol today, doused in fuel.

