3

David Frum: Pride in the Fight

Tim Miller
Nov 05, 2024
3
Whatever happens tonight, Never Trumpers and voters should be proud that we rose to the challenge of Trump—and that a majority of Americans see through this fraudster. Meanwhile, a vote for Kamala is both a progressive and conservative choice. Plus, the Electoral College is crazy, Megyn is mad at the wrong people, and Tim's final prediction.

David Frum joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Reagan's closing statement in 1980 at the final debate with Carter
David's book mentioned in show, "Trumpocalypse"

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
