David Frum: Pride in the Fight

Whatever happens tonight, Never Trumpers and voters should be proud that we rose to the challenge of Trump—and that a majority of Americans see through this fraudster. Meanwhile, a vote for Kamala is both a progressive and conservative choice. Plus, the Electoral College is crazy, Megyn is mad at the wrong people, and Tim's final prediction.

David Frum joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

Reagan's closing statement in 1980 at the final debate with Carter

David's book mentioned in show, "Trumpocalypse"

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.