David Frum: Pride in the Fight

Whatever happens tonight, Never Trumpers and voters should be proud that we rose to the challenge of Trump—and that a majority of Americans see through this fraudster. Meanwhile, a vote for Kamala is both a progressive and conservative choice. Plus, the Electoral College is crazy, Megyn is mad at the wrong people, and Tim's final prediction.
David Frum joins Tim Miller.
show notes
Reagan's closing statement in 1980 at the final debate with Carter
David's book mentioned in show, "Trumpocalypse"
