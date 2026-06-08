Jared Kushner Makes Hunter Biden Look Like a Boy Scout (w/ Casey Michel)

Andrew Egger is joined by Casey Michel, author of the forthcoming book United States of Oligarchy: How America's Wealthiest Ally with Dictators, Weaken the U.S., and Destroy Democracy, to examine how Jared Kushner became a walking conflict of interest at the center of American foreign policy. From cultivating relationships with Saudi royals and Gulf autocrats while serving in the White House to launching a multibillion-dollar investment fund backed by foreign governments after leaving office, Casey walks through how Kushner went from being a laughingstock in the Middle East to a billionaire. Plus, with all these foreign interest conflicts, why is Congress allowing him to be one of Trump's key players in negotiations on Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran despite having no traditional diplomatic experience.



Read more from Casey in Mother Jones: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/06/jared-kushner-affinity-partners-fund-saudi-arabia-qatar-uae-israel-middle-east-deals-nepotism-iran-war-gaza-peace-deal-diplomat-steve-witkoff-donald-ivanka-trump/



You can pre-order Casey's book here: https://www.amazon.com/United-States-Oligarchy-Wealthiest-Dictators/dp/1250430119/?tag=bulwark08-20



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