JD Vance Can’t Handle Reality—So He Rewrites It

Will Saletan
and
Mona Charen
Oct 13, 2025
Will Saletan and Mona Charen take on JD Vance’s reality-bending interviews—where every inconvenient fact becomes “left-wing” and every lie gets a new excuse. From calling governors criminals to dismissing real corruption as “media reports,” Will and Mona expose how MAGA’s gaslighting has replaced truth with loyalty.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

