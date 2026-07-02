JD Vance Tried a Few Jokes in Front of the Troops. It Went Badly.

Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on the lewd "Uncle Sam" court battle to get back on the National Mall, Stephen Miller's deranged pregnancy-test proposal for women entering the country, Scott Presler getting blocked from the South Dakota GOP convention, Trump's $700 million Qatari Air Force One, James Fishback's residency lawsuit and his cringeworthy iShowSpeed stream-snipe, MAGA's blackmail-debate meltdown, and JD Vance bombing in front of the troops.



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