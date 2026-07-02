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JD Vance Tried a Few Jokes in Front of the Troops. It Went Badly.

Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer and Sam Stein
Jul 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on the lewd "Uncle Sam" court battle to get back on the National Mall, Stephen Miller's deranged pregnancy-test proposal for women entering the country, Scott Presler getting blocked from the South Dakota GOP convention, Trump's $700 million Qatari Air Force One, James Fishback's residency lawsuit and his cringeworthy iShowSpeed stream-snipe, MAGA's blackmail-debate meltdown, and JD Vance bombing in front of the troops.

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