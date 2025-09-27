The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
12

JD Vance’s Big Lie About So-Called “Incitement”

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
Sep 27, 2025
∙ Paid
2
12
Share

Donald Trump and JD Vance are taking their authoritarian playbook to the next level with stretching “incitement” laws. Will Saletan dissects JD Vance’s recent comments on the FCC taking aim at Jimmy Kimmel and what it reveals about the dark path we’re on towards policing free speech.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture