JD Vance’s Big Lie About So-Called “Incitement”

Donald Trump and JD Vance are taking their authoritarian playbook to the next level with stretching “incitement” laws. Will Saletan dissects JD Vance’s recent comments on the FCC taking aim at Jimmy Kimmel and what it reveals about the dark path we’re on towards policing free speech.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.