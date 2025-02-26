Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
9

Jeff Bezos Did What?!

Sam Stein
and
John Avlon
Feb 26, 2025
∙ Paid
7
9
Share

Sam Stein and John Avlon discuss Jeff Bezos announcement of changes at The Washington Post opinions pages to only be "in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets," and many Republicans are also bending the knee to Donald Trump.

Read more John Avlon, "Senate Republicans Perfect the Art of Appeasement"

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Avlon
Writes John Avlon Subscribe
Sam Stein
Recent Episodes
Michael Fanone Isn't Scared Of Jan. 6 Rioters Like Enrique Tarrio
  Tim Miller
Star Wars Boss Out at Disney! Is There New Hope For LucasFilms?
  Jonathan V. Last and Sonny Bunch
Mike Johnson Barely Avoids Huge Embarrassment With Razor Thin Vote
  Sam SteinTim Miller, and Joe Perticone
Trump Uses Putin-Like Tactics on White House Press Corps
  Sam Stein and Lauren Egan
GRENADES!? Jan. 6 Rioters Pardoned For Insane Stuff Not Related To Insurrection
  Tim Miller
WTF 2.0: Is Mark Cuban the Democrats’ Path Back to Power?
  Jonathan V. Last and Dan Pfeiffer
DOGE’s Latest Cut: Glenn Youngkin’s Balls
  Tim Miller and Andrew Egger