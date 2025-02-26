Jeff Bezos Did What?!

Sam Stein and John Avlon discuss Jeff Bezos announcement of changes at The Washington Post opinions pages to only be "in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets," and many Republicans are also bending the knee to Donald Trump.

