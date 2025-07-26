JFK’s Grandson CLAPS BACK at “Fake” Kennedy Politics (w/ Jack Schlossberg)

Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson and a rising political voice, joins Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller for a bold, funny, and fiery conversation. He explains why he went viral for calling out his cousin RFK Jr., defends President Biden, and lays out what it means to be a liberal in 2024. The trio talks family drama, internet clout, growing up Kennedy, and how Jack became the “cringe millennial lib influencer” we all needed.

