JFK’s Grandson CLAPS BACK at “Fake” Kennedy Politics (w/ Jack Schlossberg)

Tim Miller's avatar
Cam Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Jul 26, 2025
Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson and a rising political voice, joins Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller for a bold, funny, and fiery conversation. He explains why he went viral for calling out his cousin RFK Jr., defends President Biden, and lays out what it means to be a liberal in 2024. The trio talks family drama, internet clout, growing up Kennedy, and how Jack became the “cringe millennial lib influencer” we all needed.

Go check out Jack's new YouTube show here!

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

