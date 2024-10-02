Playback speed
Jim Messina and Michael Weiss: Midwestern Nice

Tim Miller
Oct 02, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Share

The Harris campaign clearly opted not to send out an attack dog in last night's debate. While JD Vance helped the reputation of the Yale debate club, the coverage today is about abortion and Jan 6—Tim Walz's best lines. Meanwhile, the race remains a coin toss, and the legal drama over the election is already becoming a nightmare. Plus, Iran's ballistic missile attack and Israel's coming retaliation.

Jim Messina and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller.


Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add the show to your player of choice, here.

