Jim Messina and Michael Weiss: Midwestern Nice

The Harris campaign clearly opted not to send out an attack dog in last night's debate. While JD Vance helped the reputation of the Yale debate club, the coverage today is about abortion and Jan 6—Tim Walz's best lines. Meanwhile, the race remains a coin toss, and the legal drama over the election is already becoming a nightmare. Plus, Iran's ballistic missile attack and Israel's coming retaliation.

Jim Messina and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller.



