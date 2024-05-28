John Heilemann: Piss and Vinegar

If persuadable voters are going to back an octogenarian, they are going to need to see less caution—and more piss and vinegar from Biden to combat Trump's "me strong, you weak" schtick. Meanwhile, TFG and RFK, Jr face-planted at the Libertarian convention, James Carville's advice for the Dems, and a tribute to an American original, Bill Walton.
show notes:
Biden in 2020 calling a voter fat, and a "damn liar"
Biden's address at West Point
Heilemann's Puck newsletter
