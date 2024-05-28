The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
John Heilemann: Piss and Vinegar
0:00
-51:33

John Heilemann: Piss and Vinegar

Tim Miller
May 28, 2024
Share
Transcript

If persuadable voters are going to back an octogenarian, they are going to need to see less caution—and more piss and vinegar from Biden to combat Trump's "me strong, you weak" schtick. Meanwhile, TFG and RFK, Jr face-planted at the Libertarian convention, James Carville's advice for the Dems, and a tribute to an American original, Bill Walton.

show notes:


Biden in 2020 calling a voter fat, and a "damn liar"
Biden's address at West Point
Heilemann's Puck newsletter 

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Sarah Longwell and A.B. Stoddard: Won't Get Fooled Again
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and A.B. Stoddard
Jasmine Crockett: Nikki Haley and B6
  Tim Miller
James Comey and Ben Wittes: A Demagogue Our Founders Feared
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Rick Wilson: The Reich Stuff
  Tim Miller and Rick Wilson
Tom Nichols: The Cult Around the Sad Boy from Queens
  Tim Miller
Anne Applebaum: A New Propaganda War
  Tim Miller
Joe Walsh: Red Lines
  Tim Miller