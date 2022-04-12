The parts of the Republican Party that see Trump as a political liability are setting Ron DeSantis up as a MAGA alternative. And that includes the Murdoch empire, which is cranking out DeSantis propaganda night and day. Jonathan Chait joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.
Jonathan Chait: More MAGA than MAGA
Apr 12, 2022
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
