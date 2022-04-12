The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Jonathan Chait: More MAGA than MAGA
Jonathan Chait: More MAGA than MAGA

Charlie Sykes
Apr 12, 2022
The parts of the Republican Party that see Trump as a political liability are setting Ron DeSantis up as a MAGA alternative. And that includes the Murdoch empire, which is cranking out DeSantis propaganda night and day. Jonathan Chait joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Charlie Sykes
