Jonathan Martin: A Resilient City

Tim Miller
Jan 03, 2025
New Orleans is the most special city in America, but it's a place that also breaks your heart. Local leaders will have to reassure the world that the French Quarter is safe. Plus, Mike Johnson is bound up in a Gordian Knot, and Democrats are petrified of the wrath of leading progressive interest groups in DC— it's like the Dem Party's version of Trump's Twitter ire.

Jonathan Martin joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes
Glen David Andrews leading a second line to reopen Bourbon Street on Thursday
Jonathan's interview with Sen. Brian Schatz
Tim's playlist

Tim Miller
