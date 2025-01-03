Jonathan Martin: A Resilient City

New Orleans is the most special city in America, but it's a place that also breaks your heart. Local leaders will have to reassure the world that the French Quarter is safe. Plus, Mike Johnson is bound up in a Gordian Knot, and Democrats are petrified of the wrath of leading progressive interest groups in DC— it's like the Dem Party's version of Trump's Twitter ire.

Jonathan Martin joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes

Glen David Andrews leading a second line to reopen Bourbon Street on Thursday

Jonathan's interview with Sen. Brian Schatz

Tim's playlist

