Julie K. Brown: Hiding the Truth in the Epstein Files

Tim Miller and Julie K. Brown
Dec 30, 2025
The DOJ is releasing random Epstein documents to distract the public, while also intentionally covering the faces of men in images. It's also pulling docs that reveal Trump's name. Epstein's victims think the government's messy release is all designed to protect their not publicly-known perpetrators. Meanwhile, more victims are coming forward to Julie, …

