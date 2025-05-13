Justin Wolfers: Trump's Centrally Planned Economy

China sounds downright Reaganesque and is acting like a more stable, attractive trading partner than the country that launched a trade war. And even though Trump loves play-acting businessman, and calling CEOs by their first name, no one on Wall Street and no one who studies economics likes his continuing tariffs—they know they hurt American companies and American consumers. And the uncertainty is paralyzing. Meanwhile, the GOP will use fancy terms to try to paper over their budget, which would hurt the working class and dramatically increase the deficit—all for tax cuts.

University of Michigan's Justin Wolfers joins Tim Miller.



