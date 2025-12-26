Kara Swisher: We're in an 'Eat the Rich' Moment

The year started with America's tech overlords kissing the ring at Trump's inauguration, and it's ending with the public fed up with the ostentatiously rich—and more distrustful of Silicon Valley than ever, particularly on AI. Plus, Kara's key role in the revelations about the relationship between RFK, Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi, Trump is giving away the store to China and setting back university research and innovation by a generation, the AI advances in healthcare are mind-blowing, media companies are going to accelerate their consolidation, much of the tech oligarchy has daddy issues, JD is like a Cybertruck, "Pluribus" is great, and "KPop Demon Hunters" is golden.

Kara Swisher joins Tim Miller for the holiday weekend pod.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.