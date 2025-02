Tim Miller breaks down the whistleblower report alleging Kash Patel’s involvement in firings at the FBI, which contradicts his testimony at his confirmation hearing that he was not aware of any terminations associated with investigations.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.