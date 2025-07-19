Rep. Cesar: Texas Gerrymandering Could Backfire Badly

Rep. Greg Casar joins Lauren Egan to discuss the aggressive push to redraw congressional maps in Texas ahead of the 2026 midterms, an effort that could violate the Voting Rights Act, suppress minority votes, and set a dangerous precedent nationwide.

