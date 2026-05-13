Kash Patel Gets Grilled on His Drinking Habits in Senate Hearing

Sam Stein and Will Sommer give their takes on the explosive Senate hearing where Senator Chris Van Hollen pressed FBI Director Kash Patel over his reported heavy drinking, leak hunts, and polygraph tests inside the FBI. What started as a bizarre exchange about an alcohol “AUDIT test” quickly spiraled into accusations, evasions, and some very awkward denials. The two unpack Patel’s combative performance, the administration’s growing paranoia over leaks, and why Donald Trump may see Patel as too useful to lose, no matter how chaotic things get.



JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events.

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