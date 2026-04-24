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Kash Patel Snaps at Reporter on Live TV

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Apr 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Sommer break down a chaotic day involving Kash Patel. First, Patel snaps at a reporter when pressed about his own lawsuit, turning a simple question into a total meltdown. They also dig into the Justice Department’s indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center, explaining the allegations and why the case is already raising serious questions. Finally, they examine a troubling development: the FBI questioning a New York Times reporter after a story about Patel’s girlfriend.

Read more from Will's newsletter False Flag: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag

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