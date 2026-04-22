The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Laura Loomer's Unhinged Crusade Is Eating the Right Alive

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer
Apr 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer break down the explosive feud between Candace Owens and Laura Loomer, including the shocking “sexual predator” and gay husband accusations flying back and forth. The trio takes on Donald Trump’s teased MAGA media rankings and builds their own list of winners, losers, and the truly unhinged figures in Trumpworld. Plus, why a devoted Nick Fuentes supporter went on CNN to talk about his hero and then found himself in his crosshairs.

Read more from Will's "False Flag" newsletter here: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture