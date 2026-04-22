Laura Loomer's Unhinged Crusade Is Eating the Right Alive

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer break down the explosive feud between Candace Owens and Laura Loomer, including the shocking “sexual predator” and gay husband accusations flying back and forth. The trio takes on Donald Trump’s teased MAGA media rankings and builds their own list of winners, losers, and the truly unhinged figures in Trumpworld. Plus, why a devoted Nick Fuentes supporter went on CNN to talk about his hero and then found himself in his crosshairs.



Read more from Will's "False Flag" newsletter here: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag



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