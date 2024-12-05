A.B. Stoddard and Bill Kristol discuss Trump's controversial nominations for his administration, including Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel, and now possibly Ron DeSantis, and how members of congress are responding and being pressured.
Leaving on a Jet Plane
Goodbye Pete and hello Ron?
Dec 05, 2024
Home to periodic Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, live event archives and ad-free video shorts.
