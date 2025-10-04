The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
4

Liberals Are Losing the Clip War, How Can We Fight Back? (w/ Adam Mockler)

Tim Miller's avatar
Cameron Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cameron Kasky
Oct 04, 2025
∙ Paid
6
4
Share

Adam Mockler joins FYPod to break down what it really takes to debate MAGA talking points in 2025, from hitting Trump rallies as a teenager to going toe-to-toe with Scott Jennings on CNN. The conversation dives deep into the effectiveness of debating in today’s fractured media landscape. Adam breaks down his “pipeline to volume” theory, explaining how the right-wing media machine dominates online and why it’s crucial to meet them on their turf.

Go check out Adam’s channel here!

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture