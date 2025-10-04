Liberals Are Losing the Clip War, How Can We Fight Back? (w/ Adam Mockler)

Adam Mockler joins FYPod to break down what it really takes to debate MAGA talking points in 2025, from hitting Trump rallies as a teenager to going toe-to-toe with Scott Jennings on CNN. The conversation dives deep into the effectiveness of debating in today’s fractured media landscape. Adam breaks down his “pipeline to volume” theory, explaining how the right-wing media machine dominates online and why it’s crucial to meet them on their turf.

