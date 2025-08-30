The Bulwark

Lizard People Stole His Mayoral Election?! (w/ JREG)

Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Aug 30, 2025
Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller sit down with Canadian satirist JREG (Greg Guevera), the master of “post-irony” and anti-centrism whose surreal comedy has captivated Gen Z. From his clown mayoral campaign (stolen by “lizard people”) to his bizarrely brilliant “political balls,” Jreg explains how satire blurs into sincerity in today’s politics.

Go check out his channel here

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

This post is for paid subscribers

