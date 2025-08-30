Lizard People Stole His Mayoral Election?! (w/ JREG)

Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller sit down with Canadian satirist JREG (Greg Guevera), the master of “post-irony” and anti-centrism whose surreal comedy has captivated Gen Z. From his clown mayoral campaign (stolen by “lizard people”) to his bizarrely brilliant “political balls,” Jreg explains how satire blurs into sincerity in today’s politics.
