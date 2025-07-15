The Bulwark

The Bulwark

MAGA Billionaire Marc Andreessen’s Ugly White Grievance Rant

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Jul 15, 2025
53
11
Transcript

Tim Miller and JVL discuss how Marc Andreessen unleashes a full-throated rant against DEI, immigration, the media, and what he sees as a cultural takeover by the left. Despite being one of the wealthiest and most influential people in tech, Andreessen frames himself as a victim of systemic bias—sparking a conversation about billionaire grievance, hypocrisy, and the broader culture war within Silicon Valley.

