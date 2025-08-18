Marc Elias Sounds Alarm On Trump’s Election Plan

Marc Elias warns that Trump’s latest plan is not just bluster. By banning mail voting and claiming that states answer to him, Trump is setting up the biggest threat yet to American elections in 2026.

