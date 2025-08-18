The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
25
10

Could This Bonkers Idea Actually Corner Trump?

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Aug 18, 2025
25
10
Share
Transcript

As Trump calls in red state troops, should blue state governors fight back? Tim and JVL debate bold moves and risky strategies.

Read more in today’s Triad: A Modest Proposal: Send Blue State National Guardsmen to D.C.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Honest news. Smart analysis. Good faith. The Bulwark is reader-supported. To receive the latest and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Upgrade now and get the next 30-days FREE.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture