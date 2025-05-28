The Bulwark

The Bulwark

MAGA Chaos: MAHA in Disarray with RFK Deserters, Project Veritas Leader Goes Off the Rails

Sonny Bunch
and
Will Sommer
May 28, 2025
Will Sommer joins Sonny Bunch to deep dive into all things MAGA chaos, from the growing rift within RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine movement to James O’Keefe’s chaotic fallout with Project Veritas including his self-produced documentary.

Read Will’s Newsletter False Flag, “MAHA in Disarray: Leading Anti-Vaxxer Parts Ways with RFK”

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

