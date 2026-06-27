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MAGA Influencer Accused of Doing the Unthinkable at Trump’s State Fair | The Trio (Minus One)

Tim Miller's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller and Will Sommer
Jun 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and Will Sommer to give their takes on one of the strangest weeks in MAGA world. They unpack the arrest of a pro-Trump streamer accused of committing lewd acts at Trump's Great American State Fair, the latest legal troubles facing Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier, and the new report raising questions about Rep. Abe Hamadeh's live-in senior staffer.

Read more from Sources Say News: https://sourcessay.news/p/looksmaxxing-gilded-offices-and-a-live-in-staffer-insider-allegations-of-abe-hamadeh-s-capitol-hill

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