Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
22
6

MAGA's Reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Tim Miller
Feb 10, 2025
∙ Paid
22
6
Share

Tim Miller recaps MAGA's reaction to Pulitzer Prize Winner Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, whining about DEI and "wokeness" in music, sports, and commercials.

Leave a comment

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Bulwark on Sunday: Elon’s Attacks and How the Dems Can Message Against Trump
  William Kristol and Sarah Longwell
JD Vance Defends DOGE Re-hiring Racist Staffer
  Tim Miller
Tim Miller: Trump Administration and Elon Are Unleashing Mayhem
  Tim Miller
How To Win The Culture War
  Tim Miller
Dems Fight for Dept of Education as DOGE Locks the Doors
  Sam Stein
JD Vance Wants To Bring Back Elon’s Racist DOGE Employee
  Sam Stein and Sarah Longwell
Last Attempt To Save USAID with an 11th Hour Lawsuit
  Sam Stein