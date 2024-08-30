Playback speed
Margaret Hoover: Kamala, the Real Apprentice

Tim Miller
Aug 30, 2024
Harris has been watching and learning about the ways of Washington, and she keeps sticking the landing like a gymnast. Meanwhile, Trump is desperately trying to unring the bell on abortion. Plus, what is his plan to delegitimize the election this time?

PBS' Margaret Hoover joins Tim Miller for the holiday weekend pod.

show notes
Margaret's Firing Line special, "Counting the Vote" on your local PBS station

Margaret's Firing Line documentary on YouTube

Tim's playlist

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Tim Miller
