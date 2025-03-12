Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
12
14

Mark Hertling: Aiding and Abetting a War Criminal

Tim Miller
and
Mark Hertling
Mar 12, 2025
∙ Paid
12
14
Share

Putin has been named a war criminal because of the Russian way of war in Ukraine—bombing Kyiv and other cities, attacking civilians and first aid workers, and destroying infrastructure. The administration's pause on aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine made the US complicit in those crimes. Meanwhile, Trump does not have any leverage to force Russia to comply with the proposed cease-fire. Plus, the escalating trade war with the EU harms our national security, our allies' hesitancy to share intelligence because of Tulsi, and the South African DOGE bro's laughably absurd attack on Mark Kelly.

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Hertling
Writes Mark Hertling Subscribe
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Will Sommer: Across the MAGA-Verse
  Tim Miller and Will Sommer
S.E. Cupp: The Outrage Is the Point
  Tim Miller
Tom Nichols: Covid Trump 2.0
  Tim Miller
Neera Tanden and John Fetterman: They're Playing With People's Lives
  Tim Miller
Jim Acosta: Trump Can't Take the Heat
  Tim Miller and Jim Acosta
James Carville and Michael Weiss: The Whole Country Could Go Under
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Kleptocrats and Plutocrats
  Tim Miller and William Kristol