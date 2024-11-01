Mehdi Hasan: Memory-Holing the Worst President

The WSJ wants readers to think that Trump is too stupid to coup—despite Jack Smith's indictment showing a very clear plan. And for those on the left and right arguing that we survived once before, there are hundreds of thousands of people who would still be alive today if Trump had managed covid better. Plus, the laughable GOP civility police, Kamala's potential trouble in Michigan, the MAGA ads that are simultaneously antisemitic, Islamaphobic, and misogynist, and the Green Parties in Europe want Jill Stein to step aside.

Mehdi Hasan joins Tim Miller.

