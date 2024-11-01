Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
2

Mehdi Hasan: Memory-Holing the Worst President

Tim Miller
Nov 01, 2024
∙ Paid
3
2
Share

The WSJ wants readers to think that Trump is too stupid to coup—despite Jack Smith's indictment showing a very clear plan. And for those on the left and right arguing that we survived once before, there are hundreds of thousands of people who would still be alive today if Trump had managed covid better. Plus, the laughable GOP civility police, Kamala's potential trouble in Michigan, the MAGA ads that are simultaneously antisemitic, Islamaphobic, and misogynist, and the Green Parties in Europe want Jill Stein to step aside.

Mehdi Hasan joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes
Tim's playlist 

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Adam Kinzinger: All the Little Bros
  Tim Miller
Alex Vindman and Lakshya Jain: No More Petty Tyrants
  Tim Miller and Alexander Vindman
Robert Draper: The Prosecutor
  Tim Miller
Robert Kagan and Bill Kristol: It's Already Happening Before Our Eyes
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Bret Stephens: Pray Kamala Wins
  Tim Miller
David French: 2017 Trump Is Gone
  Tim Miller
Jeffrey Goldberg and Catherine Rampell: The Un-American
  Tim Miller