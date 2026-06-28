Mel Brooks: 100 Year Old Legend

Sonny Bunch and Catherine Rampell take on Mel Brooks' 100th birthday and AFI's new ranking of Blazing Saddles as the funniest movie ever made. They dig into his EGOT-winning career, his fearless mockery of Hitler, why his comedy still holds up — plus the upcoming Spaceballs sequel and Catherine's middle-school Spaceballs obsession.



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