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Mel Brooks: 100 Year Old Legend

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Sonny Bunch and Catherine Rampell
Jun 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Sonny Bunch and Catherine Rampell take on Mel Brooks' 100th birthday and AFI's new ranking of Blazing Saddles as the funniest movie ever made. They dig into his EGOT-winning career, his fearless mockery of Hitler, why his comedy still holds up — plus the upcoming Spaceballs sequel and Catherine's middle-school Spaceballs obsession.

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