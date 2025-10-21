The Bulwark

Michael Weiss and Karine Jean-Pierre: Low Energy Trump

Tim Miller
Foreign Office
Karine Jean-Pierre
Oct 21, 2025
Putin’s friend in the White House may be back in his safe space with his kindred spirit in Moscow, but Trump is finding that he has limited leverage on Ukraine to end the war on Putin’s terms. He wants so badly to be crowned the ‘Prince of Peace,’ but he has no vim and vigor to get there—and Zelensky actually said “No” to Trump. Meanwhile, the Gaza ceasefire looks precarious. Plus, former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on stepping away from the two-party system, the lingering anger over how Trump was allowed to win, and the fallout from emphasizing Biden’s legacy at the expense of Kamala’s ‘24 campaign.

Karine Jean-Pierre and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller.

show notes

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller is available wherever you get podcasts and on YouTube. New shows drop each weekday afternoon. If you like the show, leave a comment and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen. Add The Bulwark Podcast to your player of choice, here.

