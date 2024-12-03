Michael Weiss and Thomas Zimmer: Competent and Radical

Russ Vought, Trump's nominee to run the Office of Management and Budget—and a Project 2025 author—believes we are living in a post-constitutional America and that any check on Trump's power would be illegitimate. And what's really scary is that Vought knows how the government works. Meanwhile, jihadi technocrats effortlessly took over Syria's second-largest city because Assad's protectors—Russia and Iran—are a bit distracted. Plus, Ukraine prepares for Trump.

Michael Weiss and Georgetown's Thomas Zimmer join Tim Miller.

show notes

Zimmer's piece on Russ Vought

Michael's piece on the fall of Aleppo

Cathy Young's latest regarding Russia's war on Ukraine

