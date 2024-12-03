Playback speed
Michael Weiss and Thomas Zimmer: Competent and Radical

Tim Miller
,
Thomas Zimmer
, and
Foreign Office
Dec 03, 2024
Russ Vought, Trump's nominee to run the Office of Management and Budget—and a Project 2025 author—believes we are living in a post-constitutional America and that any check on Trump's power would be illegitimate. And what's really scary is that Vought knows how the government works. Meanwhile, jihadi technocrats effortlessly took over Syria's second-largest city because Assad's protectors—Russia and Iran—are a bit distracted. Plus, Ukraine prepares for Trump.

Michael Weiss and Georgetown's Thomas Zimmer join Tim Miller.

show notes
Zimmer's piece on Russ Vought
Michael's piece on the fall of Aleppo
Cathy Young's latest regarding Russia's war on Ukraine

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Tim Miller
