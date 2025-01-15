Michelle Obama Knows What Time It Is

The gang discuss the hearings for Pam Bondi and Pete Hegseth and the changing "norms" in Joe Biden's final week in office, as Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Musk prepare for Donald Trump's inauguration that Michelle Obama has decided to skip, plus the TikTok ban that could really happen.

