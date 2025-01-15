Playback speed
Michelle Obama Knows What Time It Is

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Jan 15, 2025
5
7
The gang discuss the hearings for Pam Bondi and Pete Hegseth and the changing "norms" in Joe Biden's final week in office, as Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Musk prepare for Donald Trump's inauguration that Michelle Obama has decided to skip, plus the TikTok ban that could really happen.

This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

