Mike Johnson Is Lying About the No Kings Protest

Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell go off on House Speaker Mike Johnson — the “Eddie Haskell of MAGA.” They call out his fake piety, his loyalty to Trump over the country, and his awful attempt to brand peaceful protesters as “anti-American.”



