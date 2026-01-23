The Bulwark

Mike Murphy: We’re Living in a Nightmare

Tim Miller's avatar
Mike Murphy's avatar
Tim Miller and Mike Murphy
Jan 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump is taking billion dollar bribes for his ‘Board of Peace,’ where he can pretend he’ll be the head of a new world order in partnership with Putin. He’s also looking for his next foreign policy adventure since he didn’t get any mileage with Greenland or Iran. And he’s acting like socialist-fascist Juan Perón—taking stakes in U.S. companies while continuing to sic the American gestapo on the twin cities. Meanwhile, a handful of House Dems took a bad vote to fund DHS. Plus, the latest in the annals of unlikeable JD, Gavin’s trolling of MAGA has served him well, Trump is no friend to the domestic auto industry, CEOs are so short-sighted, and Kash Patel is a total clown.

Mike Murphy joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

