Mike Murphy: We’re Living in a Nightmare

Trump is taking billion dollar bribes for his ‘Board of Peace,’ where he can pretend he’ll be the head of a new world order in partnership with Putin. He’s also looking for his next foreign policy adventure since he didn’t get any mileage with Greenland or Iran. And he’s acting like socialist-fascist Juan Perón—taking stakes in U.S. companies while continuing to sic the American gestapo on the twin cities. Meanwhile, a handful of House Dems took a bad vote to fund DHS. Plus, the latest in the annals of unlikeable JD, Gavin’s trolling of MAGA has served him well, Trump is no friend to the domestic auto industry, CEOs are so short-sighted, and Kash Patel is a total clown.

Mike Murphy joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.