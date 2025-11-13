More Epstein Emails Were Released and Trump’s Name Keeps Coming Up

The House just hit 218 votes to force a floor vote on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files — a rare bipartisan revolt that Donald Trump tried, and failed, to stop. Sam Stein and Andrew Egger share their take on what’s next before the files could be released, why MAGA world is panicking, and what the newly released Epstein emails reveal about Trump’s own connections to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

