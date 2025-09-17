The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
12
13

Mysterious “Secret Recording” Accusations Roil CDC Hearing

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Jonathan Cohn
Sep 17, 2025
∙ Paid
12
13
Share

Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn recap the Senate HELP hearing with former CDC chief Susan Monarez, covering why she was ousted, RFK Jr.’s push to delay childhood vaccines, the sidelining of CDC scientists during outbreaks, and the real stakes with public health and vaccine safety.

Read Jonathan’s The Breakdown, “RFK Jr.’s Crusade Against Vaccines Hits Its Action Phase”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture