Mysterious “Secret Recording” Accusations Roil CDC Hearing

Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn recap the Senate HELP hearing with former CDC chief Susan Monarez, covering why she was ousted, RFK Jr.’s push to delay childhood vaccines, the sidelining of CDC scientists during outbreaks, and the real stakes with public health and vaccine safety.

Read Jonathan’s The Breakdown, “RFK Jr.’s Crusade Against Vaccines Hits Its Action Phase”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.