The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Nancy Mace is Still Complaining About Airport Security

Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein
,
Tim Miller
, and
Will Sommer
Nov 11, 2025
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer share their takes on Nancy Mace’s bizarre feud with Charleston airport security. It started with a tantrum at the Charleston airport before Mace accused her opponent of protecting pedophiles and somehow dragged Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham into it.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture