Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
15
5

Nazi Parties Aren't Ragers (w/ Joshua Rush)

Tim Miller
Feb 25, 2025
15
5
Share
Transcript

Covid-19 locked Gen Z up during their formative years, and the GOP offered them a party. Sure, there’s some nazism mixed in with the drinks, but in a loneliness pandemic, you take what highs you can get. Tim and Cam discuss how the pandemic was a key factor to pushing Gen Z to the right.

Plus, former Disney Channel star turned political operative Joshua Rush joins Tim and Cam to defends the activist tactics of Gen Z and explain why, in the face of nonstop nihilism, he still has optimism for the future of America.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.

Discussion about this video

The Bulwark
FYPod
Audio
Gen Z swung hard for Trump in 2024, and Tim Miller wants to know why. He’s teaming up with Cameron Kasky on the For You Pod to break down the politics of the TikTok generation—what’s driving their shift and what it will take to win them back. Tune in weekly for sharp insights into America’s youngest voters.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
We Need Hot Woke Alpha Males (w/ Dylan Geick)
  Tim Miller
Welcome to FYPod
  Tim Miller