Nazi Parties Aren't Ragers (w/ Joshua Rush)

Covid-19 locked Gen Z up during their formative years, and the GOP offered them a party. Sure, there’s some nazism mixed in with the drinks, but in a loneliness pandemic, you take what highs you can get. Tim and Cam discuss how the pandemic was a key factor to pushing Gen Z to the right.

Plus, former Disney Channel star turned political operative Joshua Rush joins Tim and Cam to defends the activist tactics of Gen Z and explain why, in the face of nonstop nihilism, he still has optimism for the future of America.

