New Poll: Independent Voters are Rejecting Trump

Sam Stein
Nov 11, 2025
Sam Stein is joined by Blueprint’s chief strategist Alyssa Cass for her take on Blueprint’s new poll, unpacking the data behind Trump’s actions and what policies voters consider “authoritarian.”

Blueprint: Authoritarian, Just Unpopular, or Both? Trump’s Actions Under a Microscope

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

