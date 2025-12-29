The Bulwark

Norman Rockwell’s Granddaughter Rips Into DHS for Hijacking His Legacy (w/ Daisy Rockwell)

Catherine Rampell's avatar
Catherine Rampell
Dec 29, 2025
∙ Paid

DHS is using Norman Rockwell’s art to sell an anti-immigrant message and his family is furious. Catherine Rampell sits down with Daisy Rockwell, Norman Rockwell’s granddaughter and a writer and artist herself, to talk about why these images are being misused, what Rockwell actually believed, and get her take on how nostalgia and Americana are being weaponized to promote white nationalist ideas.

This post is for paid subscribers

