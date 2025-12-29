Norman Rockwell’s Granddaughter Rips Into DHS for Hijacking His Legacy (w/ Daisy Rockwell)

DHS is using Norman Rockwell’s art to sell an anti-immigrant message and his family is furious. Catherine Rampell sits down with Daisy Rockwell, Norman Rockwell’s granddaughter and a writer and artist herself, to talk about why these images are being misused, what Rockwell actually believed, and get her take on how nostalgia and Americana are being weaponized to promote white nationalist ideas.

