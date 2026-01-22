The Bulwark

JF
1h

I’ve lost count of the times in the past year when pundits have proclaimed dismal poll numbers for Trump - numbers that seem unrealistically rock solid to me. How can Trump’s support remain so steady is my question. The fact that his numbers aren’t much, much worse than the polls reveal is another clue to how we got here. Too many Americans are completely clueless, and probably locked in to right wing media.

1h

Someone made a lot of money on the TACO trade the past couple of days. And it would be great if we had an independent SEC capable of investigating who made that trade. Good on Europe for standing firm. I’m waiting on Italy to revoke Rubio and Vance’s visas for the Olympics.

It’s fascinating then that Newsom is the only Democrat really challenging Trump every day. He’s in Davos right now going full Jim Halpert during a Bessent panel. Bashear is trying to get in on the act too. And these are governors that are actually going to need the federal government at some point or another. Why Senate Democrats haven’t found their spines is a mystery to me.

