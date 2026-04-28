Paramount Asks FCC To Approve Up to 100% Foreign Ownership of CBS, CNN

Sonny Bunch and Catherine Rampell break down a wave of major FCC developments shaping the future of American media. Paramount is asking the FCC to approve up to 100% foreign ownership in a massive media deal that could impact CBS and CNN. Foreign money is flowing deeper into American news—and regulators may be on the verge of signing off. Meanwhile, the FCC is also reviewing Disney’s broadcast licenses following comments made by Jimmy Kimmel, raising new questions about free speech, media pressure, and political influence. All of this comes as critics argue the FCC under Brendan Carr is being used to target Trump’s political enemies.



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